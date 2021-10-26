AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. 1,093,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,206,125. AT&T has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.