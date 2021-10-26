AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $133.39 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 35981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.48.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AN. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.
In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $20,064,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,186,293 shares of company stock worth $145,892,486 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.