AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $133.39 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 35981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.48.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AN. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $20,064,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,186,293 shares of company stock worth $145,892,486 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

