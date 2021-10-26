Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $181.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -192.67 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.17.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,539,119 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.