AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVB opened at $232.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $234.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

