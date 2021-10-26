Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

