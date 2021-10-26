Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 26th (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:AVAH) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 26th. Aveanna Healthcare had issued 38,236,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $458,832,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVAH shares. Truist reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of AVAH opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 451,321 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

