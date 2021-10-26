Avingtrans plc (AVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Avingtrans stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Avingtrans has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £142.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 394.10.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

