Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

