Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.
Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
