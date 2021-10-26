Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

