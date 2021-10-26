Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 5.6%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 7,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,442,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

