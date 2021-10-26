Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading 7% Higher

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th.

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

