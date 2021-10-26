B. Riley Weighs in on Trinity Capital Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Trinity Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TRIN opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $429.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.54. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

