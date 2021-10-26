B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.57.

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.36. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

