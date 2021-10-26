Balancer Price Hits $24.91 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $24.91 or 0.00040014 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $172.98 million and approximately $82.50 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

