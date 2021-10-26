Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BNCZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

