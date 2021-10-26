BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of BXS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 320,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

