BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.
Shares of BXS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 320,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.
About BancorpSouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.