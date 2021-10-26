BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446,085 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank makes up about 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.72% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $50,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

