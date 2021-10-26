Band Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $345.43 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.82 or 0.00016167 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $345.43 million and approximately $82.14 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00212698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00104054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

