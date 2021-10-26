Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.79

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKHYY shares. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 28.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.