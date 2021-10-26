Bank of America Initiates Coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FWRG. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.