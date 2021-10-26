Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

