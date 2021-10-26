Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
