Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,215. The stock has a market cap of $503.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

