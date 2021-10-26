Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

