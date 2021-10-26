Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

