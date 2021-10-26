Bank of Montreal Can Has $618,000 Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 286,837.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,365 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 705,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 693,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 353,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 297,680 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

ENIC opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.