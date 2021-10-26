Bank of Montreal Can Has $668,000 Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Park National were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,679,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRK. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $87.81 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

