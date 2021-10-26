Bank of Montreal Can Invests $595,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $844,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $2,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other VIZIO news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 11,486 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $245,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,555 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,619 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

