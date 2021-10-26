Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,401,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 114,969 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 962,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,086,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.