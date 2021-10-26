Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.27. 1,702,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,028. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

