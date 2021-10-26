Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

