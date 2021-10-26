Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,586,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

