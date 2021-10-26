Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in MRC Global by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 46,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $720.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.