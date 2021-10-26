Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

PSK opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

