Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Daktronics worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $105,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.