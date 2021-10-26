Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,941 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 56.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Roth Capital decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

