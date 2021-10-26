Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 711 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Donegal Group worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $463.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

