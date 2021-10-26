Barclays Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $22.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,118 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

