Barclays Increases Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 155

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.73. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

