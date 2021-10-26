Barclays Lowers Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $253.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $217.54 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.