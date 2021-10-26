Barclays Lowers Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $253.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.50.

Shares of HON opened at $217.54 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

