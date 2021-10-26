Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Raised to 235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from 230.00 to 235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.14.

NYSE:BCS opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

