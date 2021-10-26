Barclays Raises Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $17.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

