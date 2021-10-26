Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSAAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

