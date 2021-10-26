Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.