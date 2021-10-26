Barrington Research Comments on Snap-on Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.78. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.20.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $210.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

