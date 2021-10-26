Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.60 billion.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$21.15 and a 12-month high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Richard Urbain De Schutter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.02 per share, with a total value of C$330,162.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,272,840.99.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

