BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get BCE alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.