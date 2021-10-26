Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 113,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 65,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

