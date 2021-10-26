Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

