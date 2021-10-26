Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.42 ($126.37).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €64.94 ($76.40) on Monday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 1 year high of €67.88 ($79.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €71.36 and its 200-day moving average is €129.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

